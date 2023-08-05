OMG! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals the reason why she refused to be a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi

Priyanka is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television. While interacting with the media, she recently revealed the reason why she rejected the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

MUMBAI:  Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan. 

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following, who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Later, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to watch her on screen again. 

There is also some good news for Priyanka’s fans, as the actress might be making her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki”. 

Recently, she grabbed headlines for her participation in the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

Now, the actress finally confirmed that she is not part of the show and also revealed the reason why she rejected the offer.

The actress while interacting with the media, said “I didn’t accept the offer as I wanted to take a break from reality shows. My fans are always happy in all the decisions I take and there was a genuine reason to not be a part of the show”

She also spoke about her upcoming project, where she revealed that she is looking forward to work in web series and movies, if she is offered a good script and character. 

When she was asked if she feels pressured because of her fans, she says that she believes that her fans might feel pressured because of the kind of work coming in her way, thinking how to make her feel special.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love to watch Priyanka, they adore her work and miss watching her on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

