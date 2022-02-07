OMG! Rakhi Sawant confesses that she wouldn’t live if Adil is not in her life says “ His parents don’t know that we are a couple but I trust him that he won’t leave me and we will get married and her life is nothing without him”

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake and finally she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband and said how much she loved him and how to hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

In a recent interview, Rakhi spoke about the importance of Adil in her life she said “ I wouldn’t live if I don’t have Adil in my life I can’t be always falling in love and then getting backstabbed. I have had enough”

She further said “ Adil’s parents don’t know that we are together and he is taking his time tell them. I have completely changed for him and that’s why I don’t wear revealing clothes anymore. I can’t imagine my life without him and we are in a live-in relationship and at any cost I want this to work”

Well, seems like Rakhi is afraid of losing Adil and she is madly in love with him and could do anything for him and we hope this time things work for her.

