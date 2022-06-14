OMG! Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani makes a shocking claim about Ritesh

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has been beaming with joy as she found love in Adil Khan after separating from her ex-husband Ritesh. However, the actress was spotted outside the police station recently, crying inconsolably after her ex Ritesh allegedly hacked her social media accounts. She is now relaxed as her account is back and spoke to the media about her ex-Ritesh. She slammed him for making statements like her has spent crores on her. Not just Rakhi, even her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani lashed out at Ritesh and claimed that her ex husband has to pay Rakhi Rs 20 lakh.

"Till now Ritesh has not given me anything, he has not spent a single penny on me. The house I am living in is my own. Shame on him for spreading lies. The gold jewellery that he gave me was also artificial. He had given me a red colour car when Adil gifted me a BMW, he called me and asked me to send the car back. He fought with me for four days as the spare tyre was missing from the car. We are filing an FIR. I want to tell Ritesh don’t try to be a villain between Adil and me. Ae Villain chal Nikal. I want to give one message to Ritesh that stop talking nasty about Adil," she said.

While, Rakhi claims that Ritesh has not given her a single penny, Ritesh on the other hand said that he will reply to Rakhi's allegation in a legal way.

Rakhi also stated that she ruined her life by marrying Ritesh and narrated an incident when he promised her of buying a BMW for her, but later told her she doesn't deserve it, "After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Ritesh took me to a showroom to buy a BMW for me, he took Rs 4 lakh also. But the next day, he took that money

and said you don’t deserve a BMW. I’ve been visiting the police station since the last 2/3 days as Ritesh, my ex-husband, had hacked my social media accounts. I am ashamed of calling him my husband. He told me he will destroy me and I want to tell him, I ruined myself by marrying you. I have filed another complaint as we had a maid which Ritesh had hired. She worked at my place for the last 7/8 months. She would give all the information about my life to Ritesh and he would pay her. She lied to us that her mother passed away and hence she won’t be coming for a few days. Later, when we came home we found some of my stuff was missing like my phone, shoes, clothes. We have filed a case against that also," shared the Bigg Boss fame star.

Ritesh and Rakhi married in 2019. The couple entered Bigg Boss 15 as VIP contestants. Soon after the show got over, Rakhi and Ritesh got separated and filed for divorce. However, after Ritesh's first wife filed a case against him, Rakhi declared that her marriage with him was not valid. Hence, there was no need for a divorce.

Credits: TOI