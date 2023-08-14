OMG! Is Ram Yashvardhan’s portrayal of lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav gaining more popularity over Mohit Raina’s portrayal in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev? Read More!

MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into tap, tying, and Taandav.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

Fans of the show are curious to know more about the lead star Ram Yashvardhan who plays the role of Lord Shiva. Viewers of the show are glad, that the show has been able to bring back the ethereal magic of mythological shows, and Ram’s performance is also being compared to that of Mohit Raina in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

Mohit Raina set a different benchmark for himself with his portrayal of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

But fans have realized that both Mohit and Ram’s portrayal of Lord Shiva is very different and even the storyline is very different. So both of these actors have done a fabulous job of playing one of the most beloved characters and have made their versions very remarkable.

But if the streak continues and Ram is on a steady path, he could very easily attain the level of popularity that Mohit did.

What do you think of the show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav?

