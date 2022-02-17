OMG! Is Reem Shaikh of 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan' getting Married? Find Out Inside!

MUMBAI: In Colors' series 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan,' Reem Shaikh plays Pakhi opposite Zain Imam. The Ishq Mein Marjawan series is in its third installment.

Reem Shaikh, who began her career as a child artist, is one star to keep an eye on. She is one of the most admired personalities on social media, inspiring other fashionistas. Her role as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta made her famous. Her chemistry with co-star Sehban Azim is also adored by fans.

Reem Shaikh is a very well-known face in the entertainment world, and her fans are quite interested in knowing about her personal life fans were sent into quite a frenzy when they saw Reem share a video of herself in full bridal attire, Fans thought that Reem was getting married until they noticed the camera's at the back and realized that her bridal look was for an upcoming track of Fanaa. Reem looks stunning in the attire, Check out her look here:

Meanwhile, as tellychakkar exclusively reported, Ishaan will get stabbed during the wedding ceremony and Paakhi will try to get the knife out but at that same moment, the Police and the rest of the family will reach the spot and think that Paakhi is the one who has stabbed Ishaan.

In reality, all of this chaos and the murder attempt on Ishaan is orchestrated by Agasthaya and carried out by his right-hand man, Yug.

Seeing a knife in Paakhi's hand, Police will arrest Paakhi and the fate of Ishaan is not known yet.

Meanwhile, currently, in the show, Yug is figuring out a way to get Ishaan locked in the cold storage at minus 10 degrees.

Paakhi reaches Ishaan's Hospital, Ishaan Sees Paakhi with Ayesha and goes away.

As Ishaan goes to the cold chamber to get the medicines, Paakhi goes behind him. And the room is locked.

Agasthaya freaks out seeing Paakhi enter and is very scared for Paakhi's life.

Agasthaya is worried that Paakhi will freeze to death.

Paakhi and Ishaan are mending in their relationship. Agasthaya is rushing to the hospital.

