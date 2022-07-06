OMG! Reema going to replace Geetanjali Devi in Sasural Simar Ka 2 ?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s gripping tale has kept the audiences hooked to their television screens. The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama.

In this video we see that Tanya Sharma who plays the character of Reema has taken the avatar of Jayati Bhatia as Geetanjali Devi. Leaving Geetanjali in shock. Take a look at her reaction in this video.

Fans are loving their off camera chemistry and their rapport in the show. Let us know in the comments what you think about Tanya's new avatar.

Meanwhile in the show, Yamini Devi talks about the contract and starts finding faults in Simar's singing, Geetanjali Devi challenges Yamini to compete with Simar.

Therefore, now begins a competition between Simar and Yamini Devi on the stage.

Yamini is confident that she will win with her sensuous singing while Simar has the power of spirituality as she sings religious songs. Who will win?

