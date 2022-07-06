OMG! Reema going to replace Geetanjali Devi in Sasural Simar Ka 2 ?

Yamini Devi talks about the contract and starts finding faults in Simar's singing, Geetanjali Devi challenges Yamini to compete with Simar.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 14:32
Geetanjali-Reema

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s gripping tale has kept the audiences hooked to their television screens. The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama.  

Also read Sasural Simar Ka 2: High Drama! Simar to stand against Yamini Devi

In this video we see that Tanya Sharma who plays the character of Reema has taken the avatar of  Jayati Bhatia as Geetanjali Devi. Leaving Geetanjali in shock. Take a look at her reaction in this video. 

Check out the video    

Fans are loving their off camera chemistry and their rapport in the show.  Let us know in the comments what you think about Tanya's new avatar.  

Also read  Sasural Simar Ka 2: Amazing! Simar motivated to win the competition

Meanwhile in the show, Yamini Devi talks about the contract and starts finding faults in Simar's singing, Geetanjali Devi challenges Yamini to compete with Simar.

Therefore, now begins a competition between Simar and Yamini Devi on the stage.

Yamini is confident that she will win with her sensuous singing while Simar has the power of spirituality as she sings religious songs. Who will win? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors tv Sasural Simar Ka 2 Simar Aarav Badi Maa Reema Vivaan Dipika Kakar Avinash Mukherjee Tanya Sharma Karan Sharma Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 14:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Reema going to replace Geetanjali Devi in Sasural Simar Ka 2 ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar...
Awesome! New Beginnings for Kapadia's, Check out what's exciting on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Oh NO! Vandana gets jealous of Kiara
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Aradhana Sharma ropes in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Vishvapreet Kaur JOINS the cast of Star Bharat's Channa Mereya
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read:...
Must read! Kolkata pays mass tribute to KK as an ‘initiative to repent’
MUMBAI: Singer KK’s death shocked the nation and the entertainment fraternity. KK died after reportedly going into...
Recent Stories
Must read! Kolkata pays mass tribute to KK as an ‘initiative to repent’
Must read! Kolkata pays mass tribute to KK as an ‘initiative to repent’
Latest Video