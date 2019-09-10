News

OMG! Sakshi Tanwar to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
10 Sep 2019 08:01 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular and top rated show Kumkum Bhayga will soon witness the entry of ferociously talented actress Sakshi Tanwar.

Well, well, well!

Hold on to your excitement. The actress is shooting with the team of Kumkum Bhagya to promote her new web-show M.O.M - Mission Over Mars, which is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

It is an integration episode where Sakshi will be seen sharing screen space with the cast of Kumkum Bhayga.

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram profile with a caption that read, ‘Kumkum Bhagya goes to mars’.



Mission Over Mar is an intriguing narrative on a quartet of brilliant women scientists who chart the journey of ISA's (Indian Space Agency) Mission over Mars right from inception to execution. Apart from Sakshi Tanwar the series also stars Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh in the lead roles.
