OMG! Shakti Arora continues the shoot of Kundali Bhagya in spite of being injured

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the negative role of Sherlyn in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya.

After Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit, Shakti Arora is entering the show as Arjun. The actor will be making his comeback to the small screen after a gap of three years, and it looks like he is leaving no stone unturned to impress his fans. The audience is expecting a lot of twists and turns in the show with Arjun’s entry, and recently, Shakti performed a daredevil stunt on to show despite an injury.

Well, it was Shakti’s entry scene; he pulled off a daredevil aerial stunt in his first scene for Kundali Bhagya. The sequence shows Arjun running through a busy street and jumping over trucks to save Preeta’s daughter from a car accident.

Talking about his stylish entry, Shakti Arora stated, “In TV shows, we rarely get a chance to perform stunts, so when this opportunity came up, especially for my entry sequence, I just couldn’t say no. I had the option of using a body double, but I really wanted to do it by myself. I have been wanting to do a real action sequence for a while now and this thrilling stunt really made me happy. I did suffer a small setback while shooting when I bruised my knee, but I didn’t want to halt the shoot midway and hence, I continued.”

Talking about the current track, as earlier reported, Arjun will be seen upset as he did not win the auction of the palace. He continuously tries to defeat Rishabh. He is on the verge of cracking a business deal against Rishabh.

Before entering the business centre, he will be seen talking to his fiancee, and a tempo traveller hits him. He falls unconscious.

