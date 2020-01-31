OMG! Shayari battle between Rashami and Asim

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz have formed a strong bond in the Bigg Boss house. Their pairing is loved by the audiences.

Everyone in the house has faced problems in their lives, and so has Rashami. She had faced lots of ups and downs in her life and often admits to being lonely.

The poster boy of BB13, Asim Riyas also experienced struggle to get into the industry. He worked very hard for 8 years before he became a model as well as an actor. He was seen in the film Main Tera Hero.

A video has been shared by fans of the show that clearly shows the pain and struggle of the two actors, who are expressing their feelings through shayari.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.