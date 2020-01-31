News

OMG! Shayari battle between Rashami and Asim

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz have formed a strong bond in the Bigg Boss house. Their pairing is loved by the audiences.

Everyone in the house has faced problems in their lives, and so has Rashami. She had faced lots of ups and downs in her life and often admits to being lonely.

The poster boy of BB13, Asim Riyas also experienced struggle to get into the industry. He worked very hard for 8 years before he became a model as well as an actor. He was seen in the film Main Tera Hero.

A video has been shared by fans of the show that clearly shows the pain and struggle of the two actors, who are expressing their feelings through shayari.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Tags > Bigg Boss, Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Premiere of the film GUL MAKAI

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days