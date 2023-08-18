OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals about Dipika Kakar’s bad health and the tough time they suffered recently, read more

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most popular couples in the telly land. They are currently living the best moment of their lives as parents to their newborn Ruhaan.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar reveal how they weren’t prepared for the birth of their child; the actor wanted to quit Ajooni says “ It’s not a good sight to see the baby in the incubator but there is improvement soon he will be with us”

They like to keep their die-hard fans updated with the latest happenings in their lives through their YouTube channels. In one of his recent YouTube vlogs, Ibrahim recalled past incidents about Dipika Kakar’s bad health while his entire family was down with viral fever for days.

In his recent YouTube vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim apologised to his fans for not being very active on his channel and social media for the past few days. He further recalled the tough times when his wife Dipika Kakar, son Ruhaan and other family members were down with flu with Kakar’s condition getting worse as she had to be taken to the hospital.

The Ajooni fame spoke up, “I am really sorry guys for not posting videos or giving any updates. Dipika suffered a sore throat and a major pain. One night she woke up and even started to cry due to the excessive pain in the throat. She is fine now. My mom, wife and Ruhaan all were suffering from the flu but everything is fine now. These days, the weather is not really good and due to this bad weather only everyone is falling sick and catching the flu.”

Later, Ibrahim shows an adorable visual of his mother playing with his little munchkin Ruhaan. Even Kakar decided to talk about her health as she said, “I was not really well. I fell sick for a couple of days and suffered a serious pain in my throat. One night I started crying so much due to the unbearable pain and Shoaib had to to urgently take me to the hospital. My mother-in-law, Ruhaan and other family members had to face the same as well.”

Later the family gave a glimpse of taking the baby on his first shopping spree. The power couple was seen buying some adorable and pretty clothes for their newborn child.

Also read - Congratulations! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar blessed with a baby boy

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar first came together for the blockbuster drama Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib is known for his shows Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More while Kakar was seen in Kahan Hum Kaha Tum. Ibrahim was recently seen in the show Ajooni while Kakar has decided to quit acting to look after her child and family.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

