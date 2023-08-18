OMG! Shraddha Arya expresses her disappointment and lashes out at an airline for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya just returned from a relaxing vacation in Goa. Her social media account was filled with photos and videos of herself and her travel companion, her niece in cute crochet crop tops, enjoying the pool and the beach, and gorging on delectable coastal cuisine.

The photos showed the fun time she had. The sunsets by the beach, the soothing sound of the waves, and the delicious seafood had all made the trip a memorable one. But as the Kundali Bhagya actress stepped off the plane and into the airport, her refreshing vacation mood was replaced by frustration. The actress had a horrifying experience at the airport waiting for her luggage for long hours.

Shraddha Arya shared in a tweet yesterday about her frustrating experience at the airport. She patiently waited at the baggage claim area along with other weary travelers. Minutes turned into an hour, and an hour turned into two.

Her excitement from the vacation turned into frustration and impatience. She tweeted, "So unfair to make people wait for their luggage for more than 2 hours now !!! Vistara , Goa - Mumbai. UK 842 You can’t be the most expensive and the most terrible at the same time".

She even tagged the airline in her tweet, hoping that they would take notice. Hopefully, her tweet will contribute to a better experience for others in the future. The management from the flight dropped an apology on the comment thread. They also mentioned that the unusual wait for luggage was due to heavy rainfall.

Shraddha Arya is currently one of the most celebrated actresses in the television industry who needs no introduction! She has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of audiences with her talent and good looks.

She became a household name with her role as Preeta in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. She has been a part of this longest-running show since its inception. Apart from this, Shraddha has also worked in the Bollywood industry and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Punjabi films.

On the personal front, she is married to Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal.

