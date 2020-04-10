Omg! Siddarth and Asim's big fight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons and that was because of the content that the show gave to the audience. Asim and Siddarth were always the strongest contestants in the house and gave tough competition to the rest of the contestants.

Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Asim was the first runner up, it was a close call.

The show has a re-run now and the audience is enjoying watching their favourite contestants once- again, and the fan clubs are back in action.

One of their fan clubs shared a video between Siddarth and Asim where the two are seen fighting and accusing each other, and their fight is a really bad one.

The two also come ahead to hit one and another but the other contestants come forward and stop them.

In the initial days, the two were very good friends, but suddenly the equation changed between the two and from friends they became foes which came as a shock to the audience and the host Salman Khan.

There is no doubt that Asim and Siddarth were the ones who were running the show.

Post the show, Asim has been doing quite some work whereas Siddarth was seen in a music video with Shehnaaz and it broke all the internet records with their viewership.

