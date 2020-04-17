OMG! Siddarth Shukla and Arjun Kapoor have a massive fight

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Arjun are two popular and famous personalities of the entertainment industry.

Siddarth has made his name in the world of television by doing shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak and also being part of reality shows like Jhalak Diklaja, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

On the other hand, Arjun has made his name in Bollywood by giving blockbuster hits like Gunday, Ishaqzaade, Ki and Ka etc. Nowadays he is making headlines for his relationship with Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor had once tried his hands-on hosting. He had hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 in which Siddarth Shukla had emerged as the winner of the show.

Now in of the episode Arjun and Siddarth had a tiff with each other where they got into a war of words.

In a video, we can see Arjun asking Siddarth what is his problem as he is the one who has to stand all the time. Thus Siddarth tries to explain to him that since his legs were hurting he sat so what’s the big deal in it.

Siddarth also questions him to why is he shouting and can’t he speak in a polite tone. The fight reaches a point to where Arjun gives an ultimatum to the makers of the show where he tells them that either he or Siddarth will be a part of the show.

The other contestants are seen calming Siddarth and Arjun down and requesting them not to fight with each other.

But later on, things get solved and the show moves on.

Well, there are media reports that suggest that Siddarth is very hot-tempered and he has had fights with many people from the entertainment business.

We wonder if Siddarth had spoken this way to Rohit Shetty what would be the consequences of it.

What do you think? Do let us know in the comments section below.

