OMG! Siddarth Shukla flirts with THIS Bollywood diva

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. Due to this, the actor often starts trending online.

He grabbed the headlines for his fights with fellow contestant Asim and Rashami Desai.

Since day one Siddarth Shukla as made his presence felt in the house, and thus emerged as the winner of the game.

Now we came across a video where Siddarth is seen flirting with Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez.

He tries to impress her with a shayri and he nails it. The actress seems to be quite impressed.

But the best part in the video is Manish Paul and Farah Khan actually intervene in between . Farah tells Siddarth that the actress didn’t understand anything and Jacqueline says she can understand it through his eyes.

Farah also asks him about his bank balance and then everyone breaks into laughter.

At the end you can see Siddarth and the actress dancing on the stage and having a good fun time.

Well, the video was taken when Siddarth was the main lead in Dil Se Dil Tak and Manish warns him also that his actress is watching on him so to be beware.

There is no doubt that today Siddarth is the most loved television star and he has definitely come up the hard way.

For more news and updates on Television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, Harshit The cutest Star)