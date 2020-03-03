OMG! Siddharth Nigam BEATS UP co-star Vikas Grover

MUMBAI: Well, well, well!

Before you guys get panicked let us reveal that the actors Siddharth Nigam and Vikas Grover got into a fun banter.

We are well-verse with Siddharth Nigam, who is a very great actor, keeps his fans updated with fun Tik Tok videos. His videos receives great response from fans. Often we see Siddharth and his Aladdin co-star Avneet Kaur’s Tik Tok videos. They are also called the cutest jodi on social media today!

However, this time the actor shot a fun video with another co-star Vikas Grover. It is a funny video and one shouldn’t miss watching it especially Aladdin lovers. Take a look!