OMG! Siddharth Nigam’s mother ANGRY on Avneet Kaur; The actor protects his ‘good friend’

Recently, Television’s rumoured couple Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur connected with each other through a LIVE session and it was all things cute.

The highlight of the LIVE session was Siddharth’s mother Vibha Nigam scolding Avneet for not answering her calls and sleeping until late afternoon. Though Avneet was ready to explain, Siddharth jumped into the conversation and ask his mother to not get angry, he told her mother that it isn’t a video call, it is indeed a LIVE wherein the world is listening to their conversation. Vibha had a great comeback, she said, “Toh kya hua, LIVE par daant nahi sakti”. To which Avneet responded, “Bilkul aunty, koi baat nahi”.

Later, Siddharth’s mother Vibha complimented Avneet on penning down beautiful lines and sending across a strong message in the tough times of coronavirus.

Have a look at the video:

This video is super cute and we love all the banters between the trio.

