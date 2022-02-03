OMG! Siddharth Nigam’s transformation after Dengue will shock you! This is what the actor has to say!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam has been working since he was merely a child. He has done multiple shows , the most noticeable ones, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat and Aladdin. He has also been featured in a lot of Music Videos. Siddharth is also at the core of young actors who are famous across all mediums of entertainment and have a very strong social following.

Siddharth was recently admitted in the hospital because of dengue and he had shared a photo from the hospital on January 22 in which he was seen lying on the bed with drips in his hand.

He told his followers, "Hello everyone, I've been inactive for 5 days and initially assumed it was due to Covid, but I was tested three times and found to be negative. Now I've discovered that I'm suffering from Dengue Fever. Please wish me a speedy recovery and know that I will be back in action soon."

Siddharth had six-pack abs and was super lean and fit before contracting dengue fever. However, being sick has caused him to gain some weight, which he stated in his post that he is determined to lose.

Siddharth wrote on his Instagram account, "Before and after dengue My heart can't take this damage It's time to get back in shape...Bare body tabhi dalonga jab phirse shape mein ajaonga...Siddharth -Siddharth Nigam JHUKEGA NAHI SAALA."

Gauahar Khan, Mr Faisu, Tony Kakkar, Ashi Sinh, Jannat Zubair, and others among his fans and colleagues in the industry wished him a speedy recovery.

