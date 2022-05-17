OMG! Smart Jodi: Deepti Tuli did this to understand if Balraj Syal loved her after marriage

MUMBAI: Popular couples' reality show Smart Jodi started in February and managed to win audiences' hearts with the celebrity couples' sizzling chemistry. It has reached its finale. Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya had participated in the reality show.

In one of the recent episodes of Smart Jodi, Balraj Syal and his wife Deepti Tuli earned a lot of praise for their task. However, the couple made an interesting revelation when asked about their compatibility.

Balraj revealed that he always lived alone, led a bachelor life and then he proposed marriage to Deepti. He said, “I had no expectations from my life, what would I expect from my life partner. I would live in that zone. However, Deepti felt a few things and she told me that she feels that I don’t love her.”

Deepti here adds, “I told him this while we became a part of the show… just a few weeks back. At one point, after our marriage, I felt he doesn’t love me. I felt he didn’t need me in his life. We met during the lockdown and that time the situation was already stressed. I would cry in the bathroom. I would talk to myself and write it on my phone. We wouldn’t go out – no dinner, no coffee dates.”

Balraj says, “When I got to know about all her feelings, I was shocked and hurt that she felt it that way. Once Deepti booked a ticket for Punjab.”

Deepti clarifies that she felt that Balraj is happier by getting to spend time alone. “I thought of giving him time and I wanted to go home and meet my parents. I thought my absence might make him feel about me. I didn’t want to convey it to him in a negative way.”

Balraj gets emotional saying, “Deepti is the only person I chose for myself. God gave me my parents and siblings. I don’t have friends. That one person, whom I chose, when she said that I don’t love her… I thank God that time is over. It didn’t come to me as a negative thought, there might have been clashes then.”

Reportedly, Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha, and Bhaghyashree-Himalaya were the top three finalists. If reports are to be believed,then Ankita and Vicky have won the show. Well, the Pavitra Rishta actress had shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories of them partying with their friends.

