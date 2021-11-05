OMG: Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu ARRESTED!

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, he has 24.4 million followers on Instagram.

Faisu has featured in several music videos. He is quite popular amongst the social media users for his charming looks, chiselled body and dancing skills

The social Media Influencer recently landed into legal trouble. According to a media report, Faisal has been detained by Mumbai Police for rash driving. The report states that Faisu rammed his BMW car into a society's gate after losing control over the vehicle.

The incident happened in Milat Nagar, Oshiwara as the videos and pictures of Faisal Shaikh from the location are going viral on social media. As per the latest information, he has been arrested by Oshiwara police.

It has to be noted that Faisal Shaikh has been arrested in a case registered u/s 279, 336 of the IPC at Oshiwara police station.

More details are awaited.

