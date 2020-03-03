OMG! THIS star has replaced Nia Sharma in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 has won the hearts of the viewers ever since its first episode. The show is getting interesting every passing day leaving the fans hooked to the screen.

While lots of drama is taking place in the show, the viewers are not losing interest in the show at all.

Naagin Vishakha's entry has created quite a stir and she is making Brinda and Dev's life a living hell.

We all know the stars have a great time on the sets in between the shots. Several pictures, videos and boomerangs are shared which shows how these stars make their workplace fun.

And now, in the latest boomerang video, shared by Anita, she has revealed how Nia Sharma is replaced and Vijayendra Kumeria has taken her place.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems Vijayendra is quite happy taking Nia's place.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.