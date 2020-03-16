OMG! Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj makes a shocking statement about Anuj Kapadia's role

MUMBAI": Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama's love story with Anuj and how she is battling with the Shah family who are against her marriage with Anuj. She is now standing against them and will be marrying Anuj. It will be interesting to see how the Shah family would react to her decision.

Vanraj is one of the most hated characters, and that is a win for Sudhanshu as an actor. Ever since Anuj Kapadia's entry into Anupamaa's life, Vanraj has been termed as a villain and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's character has become more likeable.

But Sudhanshu says that he would have never played Anuj's character if offered. And explains why, “Honestly, I would have had inhibitions if Vanraj was a good man. If I was offered a character like Anuj (the recent love interest of Anupamaa), I would have never done it. Those kinds of parts are seen on television all the time. A hero, who is not typically a nice man, and has grey shades is never seen. That was a challenge for me to make Vanraj look real. He has his vulnerability, gets jealous, is competitive and even has love in his heart. At the end of the day, his principles are so strong and he will do anything for his family. There are so many shades to him that it’s been a wonderful experience playing him. Those mental complexities make him a beautiful character."

Meanwhile, on the show, in the upcoming episode, Mamaji will give a surprise to Baa. He knows about Baa’s plan to ruin Anuj and Anupama’s wedding. Baa had called her mother and told her everything that was happening. She was happy that she would come and make a ruckus, but Mamaji called her and explained things to her. He told Baa that their mother has giving blessings to Anupama and she was hurt that she remembered her only to get back at Anupama.

