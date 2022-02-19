OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan falls while shooting for a scene for Imlie

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is one of the most popular and watched shows on the small screens.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the titular role of Imlie in the show.

The actress has become a household name for her character Imlie.

Sumbul gained nationwide popularity for this show and that too at a very young age.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul is very active on Instagram and often shares amazing pictures and videos which are simply a delight to watch.

And now, Sumbul has shared a fun BTS scene where she is showing expectations versus reality while shooting certain sequences leaving us surprised.

Take a look:

Sumbul is tied with a harness and is enjoying the scene which offers some thrill.

However, the very next moment Sumbul has a great fall on the pile of mattresses.

Well, the makers and the stunt team definitely takes care of the actors' safety while performing such scenes that can be harmful.

Sumbul definitely seems to enjoy doing such scenes.

Recently, the show marked the exit of Gashmeer Mahajani who played the lead role of Aditya Tripathi.

Actor Manasvi Vashisht replaced him and is now seen as Aditya.

The show also stars Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Imlie is the remake of the Bengali show Ishti Kutum.

