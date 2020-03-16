OMG! Swaran aka Sangita Ghosh reveals whether Ajit will propose or no in Colors' Swaran Ghar

Arjun learns about Swaran's job application in his company as a receptionist. He decides to hire her to help her earn further. Will Swaran agree to work with Arjun after knowing that it is his company?

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 15:30
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family. 

Currently, in the show we see, Swaran joins Arjun's company but feels the pressure of work and realises that nobody likes her there. She needs the job so she tries to overcome her fears and continue with the job. Her co-workers decide to trouble her so that she leaves on her own. On the other hand, Ajit decides to propose to Swaran and he is now getting all decked up to meet her. 

The current promo shows how Ajit chooses a fancy restaurant to take Swaran out, it is surely a romantic date but will Ajit propose to Swaran? Well, Swaran surely knows how will Ajit propose to her or will he even be able to do so, check it out:

Well, are you all excited about the proposal?

For more exciting updates, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar

