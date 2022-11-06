OMG! Tejasswi Prakash reveals how Karan Kundrra is way more jealous than she is

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is undoubtedly riding high on the professional front after she grabbed the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Naagin. However, the actress is winning not just in her professional life, but she is also leading a happy personal life. Tejasswi is also very content and happy in her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Their romantic camaraderie has already created a huge fanbase across the country.

Now, the Lock Upp host has revealed selling his tiny car out of jealousy.

The upcoming weekend episode of Dance Deewane Juniors will witness Tejasswi and Karan make a special appearance. A few days ago, the paparazzi spotted them on sets of the reality show and both looked stunning in their stylish avatars. The Naagin 6 beauty wore a peach dress with heart-shaped details in the upper half. Kundrra, on the other hand, opted for an uber cool look in white shirt, yellow waistcoat and a green jacket.

A promo of Dance Deewane Juniors has been unveiled. The viral video witnesses judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji play a rapid-fire round with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. One of the questions was “Who’s more jealous?”

To this, Tejasswi Prakash responded, “Iske paas do gaadi hai, ek badi gaadi aur ek choti gaadi, ye mujhe badi gaadi mein mujhe phir bhi kisi aur ke saath jaane dega, kyunki wahan gap hai, the other car is the tiniest one, he doesn’t allow me to travel in that with anyone. Kyunki gap itna kum hai itne paas nahi itne paas nahi take the big car.”

Karan Kundrra agreed to the same and joked, “Mereko itni jealousy hui, maine gaadi bech di.”

Marzi Pestonji reacted with, “Heights of jealousy.”

Have a look.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra got together to celebrate the actress's birthday in Goa, and the celebrations looked like an intimate affair. The couple clicked pictures, indulged in some PDA, and truly had a blast.

Credits: Koimoi