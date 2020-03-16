OMG! These actresses refused the role of Banni in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most successful shows on television, and before signing Ulka Gupta, the role was offered to many actresses who refused.

actresses

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a new show that began a few weeks ago. It has made a place in the audience’s hearts.In their first week itself, the show touched the second position when it came to TRP ratings as the story is different and gripping.Also Read - AMAZING! Mohini dances with joy during her wedding festivities in Colors' Harphoul MohiniThe show is produced by Sumeet Mittal, Shashi Mittal, and Jitendra Singla under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions.Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra play the leads, and fans like their pair.But did you know that before signing Ulka Gupta for Banni, the show was offered to a lot of actresses who refused the role for some or the other reason?Check out the actresses who refused the role of Banni.1. Amrita Prakash

Amrita Prakash is best known for her roles in serials like Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Patiala Babes, and Koi Apna Sa. She was offered the role of Banni, but she declined it as she demanded a high fee, which the makers couldn’t match.2. Rushita Vaidya
Rushita is best known for her role in Patiala Babes. She was offered the role of Banni, but she declined it as she had some personal commitments.3. Roshini Sahota
Roshini is a popular name in the television industry. She is best known for her roles in serials like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Roshini was offered the role of Banni but she declined it as she had some prior commitments.4. Shagun Sharma
Shagun is best known for her role in serials like Tu Aashiqui and Sasural Genda Phool 2. The role of Banni was offered to Shagun, but the reason she declined it is still unknown.5. Anchal Sahu
Anchal Sahu is a popular name in the television industry. She is best known for her performance in serials like Parineetii and Barrister Babu. She was offered the role of Banni but refused it as she had already signed another show.6. Priyanka Dhavale
Priyanka is best known for her role in serials like Mehndi Hai Rachnewaali. She was offered the role of Baani as she had some personal commitments.Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Ulka Gupta, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Banni the way she did.For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.ALSO READ - AWW! Harphoul and Mohini indulge in a HILARIOUS nok-jhok in Colors' Harphoul Mohini
