OMG! Time, when Rubina Dilaik broke down in the bathroom, for THIS reason, deets inside

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has recalled the time she broke down in the bathroom after she did not win at an awards function.

In a recent interview, the actress bared her heart out and revealed that at that time her show was at the top and she was expecting to win the best actor award. But, when the name was announced, she could not control herself and she ran off to the bathroom in the middle of the awards show.

Rubina mentioned that she vowed to never attend other awards shows after that day. While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the ‘Chotti Bahu’ actress said that she was ‘super-excited’ to attend the awards show. Recalling the incident, Dilaik stated that her show was at the top at that time, it had the highest ratings. So, she was pretty much confident that she would win the award.

“I was sitting, and the name was announced, and I could not control myself. From that front row, I ran to the bathroom and cried. I cried my heart out. I knew this was mine. Two days later, I got to know that the award was given to the hero, because a couple of weeks later, the girl who was playing my sister and the hero was flying down to South Africa to do a Vikram Phadnis fashion show. So there comes that whole thing of positioning your artist and sending them because of integration,” she added.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is making her Bollywood debut with Palash Muchhal's directorial upcoming debut ‘Ardh’ which also stars TV actor Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

