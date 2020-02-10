OMG! THIS transformation of Sidharth Shukla from fat to fit will inspire you

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online, and the actor starts trending online, and recently he became the fifth most trending celebrity in the world.

Now for all you Siddarth Shukla fans, there is a big surprise coming your way.

We came across a photo where you can see the transformation Siddarth as had from fit to fab, and the photo will inspire all you Siddarth Shukla fans.

The actor has discussed how he worked on his physic, and with so much hard work, the actor has come a long way.

Check out the photo below :