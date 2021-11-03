OMG! Trouble in paradise as Mamta falls in love with Rajeev in Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s light-hearted show Tera Yaar Hoon Main continues to grab the viewer's attention with its gripping storyline and exciting twists and turns. This festive season comes with many challenges for Daljeet (Sayantani Ghosh) and Rajeev (Ssudeep Sahir) as they navigate through a complicated phase in their engagement as Mamta’s feelings for Rajeev grow.

Priya Gor, essaying the role of Mamta, said, “The storyline gets very interesting with the upcoming episodes of Tera Yaar Hoon Main as Mamta realises her love for Rajeev. Her feelings gradually grow for him, and with the baby, on the way, Mamta’s maternal instincts are in full swing, making her realise that Rajeev is the best fit for her and her child. It will be fascinating to watch how her feelings pan out in the middle of Rajeev and Daljeet’s courtship. Motherhood is always challenging, and the current storyline brilliantly shows the challenges faced by a single mother and how feelings might come into play in a delicate situation that Mamta, Rajeev and Daljeet are caught in.”

Ssudeep Sahir, essaying the role of Rajeev Bansal, said, “The dynamics between Rajeev, Daljeet and Mamta are about to change completely with Rajeev’s feeling for Daljeet growing day by day and him being oblivious of Mamta’s feelings for him. It has been a really fun time shooting on the sets as the story gets even more interesting. The current plot will really test Rajeev’s ability to handle highly stressful and complex situations and also test his love for Daljeet. The viewers are in for a rollercoaster ride this festive season as a lot of twists take a full 360-degree turn in Tera Yaar Hoon Main.”

