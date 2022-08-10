OMG! Udaariyaan has a new IT couple and it’s not NehKam? Find out who!

The show is going through major twists and turns and has a huge fan base and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.
NehKam

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

The show went through a generation leap and the audience is enthralled by the new cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Sonakshi Batra are doing a tremendous job as Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz respectively.

For the longest time, Nehmat and Ekam aka Nehkam’s chemistry have been the driving factor for the show and fans have adored them and still do.

But it looks like there is a new IT couple in town and that’s none other than NehTaj, Nehmat, and Sartaj, who just entered the show and fans are already loving their equation. And even though it might be hate to love trope but their banter and their chemistry has started their own ship as well. And have been sharing edits and more some of which Kushagre Dua shared on his Instagram as well. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the show, Renuka finally gets Harleen's medical report and the infertility truth shakes her to the core. Renuka confronts Harleen with the report and questions her why she married Ekam when she knew that she will never become a mother.

What will you happen next in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Udaariyaan Ekam Nehmat Rohit Purohit Isha malviya Naaz Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta ishamalviya Hitesh Bharadwaj Colors Fateh Tejo Harleen Twinkle Arora Sonakshi Batra Kavita Ghai Avika Gor Helly Shah
