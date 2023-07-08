OMG! As Udaariyaan takes another generation leap, Sargun Mehta says an emotional goodbye to the casts of seasons 1 and 2, and expresses gratitude to Priyanka and Ankit! Read for more!

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again.
Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The cast's superb performance enthralls the audience. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions, it has been a fan favorite for a long time. 

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Vivian D'Sena's track to END in Colors' Udaariyaan

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and as per reports, actors Aditi Bhagat, Alisha Parveen, and Anuraj Chahal have been roped in for the same. 

The makers of the show, Sargun and Ravi have always been hands-on producers and makers and since Udaariyaan was their first production, it has always been emotional and special to them.

With Udaariyaan, taking another generation leap, Sargun took to Instagram to share a series of emotional thankyou’s and goodbyes to the cast.

Starting with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya, and for Priyanka, she wrote, “She didn't play the character of Tejo, she Made it iconic

This message is a year too late but i had to put it out there”.

For Ankit she wrote, “You were the 1st audition we saw for Udaariyaan and it felt like Fateh and you were a match made in heaven. And now you are @6 killing it as Jahaan every day”.

She thanked and said goodbye to Twinkle Arora, Sonakshi Batra, and Hitesh Bharadwaj as well for being a part of season 2.

Take a look at messages here:

She also had a piece of advice, for the upcoming cast and tells them that they have pretty big shoes to fill. 

She also wrote notes for  Vivian Dsena, Rohit Purohit, and Karan V Grover, all of whom made appearances on the show. 

TellyChakkar had previously reached out to Alisha Parveen to talk about the show and about what to expect from the show and her character. She said, “It’s a fresh new start, so I can’t really talk about it a lot. But, you have to wait for some time. As for my character, I can easily say that it is one of the best characters I have played in my journey and again, I'm really excited for the same. You have seen me in a role like this before, but this role has something different and extra about it that makes it special”.

What do you think about the show taking another leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan: OMG! Nehmat determines to bring her child into the world while risking her own life

