OMG! Udaariyaan's Fateh aka Ankit Gupta goes the Mukesh Ambani way; Here's why

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Also read: Romantic! Udaariyaan: Seems like FATEJO are in love with each other, Here is the testimony!

In a live chat with Param Singh and Rajat Verma, Ankit Gupta gave a surprise to Param, while having the conversation the dapper invited Param and Rajat to come to Chandigarh to which Param revealed that Ankit has made his own Antila (Mukesh Ambani's abode) in Chandigarh which is surely a must-visit.

He even taunted Ankit for being busy shooting and yet being available on Instagram, this fun banter was indeed unmissable. While Ankit has been busy shooting for Udaariyaan in Chandigarh, fans have been missing Param and Rajat after Ishq Par Zor Nahi went off-air on screen. We can't wait to have them back.

In the upcoming episode, while Fateh and Tejo keep Jasmine busy in their Valentine's drama, Simran and Mahi shall sneak in to find proof against Jasmine, they did get a clue and Simran instructs that they must find something that seems suspicious in the room, that will have all the proofs against her. On the other hand, Jasmine's bestie Sweety joins hands with Fatejo as she realises how wrong is Jasmine and plans to bring her back on the ground and stop her uninvited torture on Amrik and the family.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Wow! Udaariyaan's Fateh has used this person's name as her Netflix password; guess who?