OMG! Udaariyaan's Isha Malviya aka Jasmine loves Jasfa more than Jasrik

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

As we all know that prior to Jasmine doing her Atrangi wedding with Amrik she was paired opposite Fatejo aka Ankit Gupta. And fans were obsessed with their onscreen chemistry. Isha Malviya who plays the character of Jasmine in the show has a message for Jasfa Fans that she has shared in the video below.

Check out the video:

Seems like Jasmine loved Jasfa more than Jasrik. Jasfa Fans are super excited to know this fact and are hoping that they can see their chemistry again onscreen.

Meanwhie in the current track of Udaariyaan, we had exclusively updated that, a fresh track will unveil with Fateh getting his job back and his first football match as the coach begins but Jasmine isn't ready to stay calm, she plots a plan to ruin his efforts to keep his job. She bribes the coach to ruin the match for Fateh and his team. The major twist is that despite all the odds Fateh will succeed in saving his team from losing the match. To motivate his team, he goes the SRK way from Chak De and gives a speech to the players who are waiting in the room. His speech not only motivates but even gives a new rush to win the match. Will Jasmine fall flat in her own trap?

