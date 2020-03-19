OMG! Udit's wife Deepa approves of Alka Yagnik-Udit Narayan’s relationship on Li’l Champs!

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season has the legends of Indian music - Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as the judges and popular anchor, Maniesh Paul as host on the show. This week, the audience will get a glimpse into the life of Udit Narayan. The versatile singer opened up about his early days and the influence his friend had in making him the singer he is today. With Udit Narayan’s wife Deepa’s revelations about the singer, this episode will be extra special for the viewers!

Hailing from the picturesque locales of Kathmandu, Udit Narayan started his journey with a radio station and soon became a star on his own merit in Nepal. No wonder, he received a scholarship from the India Embassy and an invitation to migrate to Mumbai. Reminding him of all his beautiful memories and journey to becoming the star playback singer of 90s, show’s host Maniesh Paul revealed a special video message from Udit Narayan’s childhood friends which made him nostalgic and left the spectators present truly inspired. The video took us through the inspiring story of Udit ji’s journey and success. Being a partner through his best and worst moments of his career is his wife Deepa Narayan who graced the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs for this special episode.

Being a couple for three decades altogether, Maniesh Paul probed Deepa Narayan to share an insight on how and when she took the decision to spend a lifetime with Udit Narayan. “While I was an air hostess with Air India, I had always wanted to sing professionally. I remember a time when Udit and I had to record a song. The first time we met was at the house of the music director for the same song. It was there that I heard Udit sing for the first time. I fell in love with him at that very instant,” Deepa answered. While talking about the camaraderie shared between Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, she light heartedly declared, “I approve of your relationship”.

Deepa Narayan further added, “It has been 30 years since our marriage, and he has not changed at all. In the earlier days, he was satisfied with what I cooked and he still doesn’t want it done differently.” While talking about Udit Ji’s many virtues, she told the audience that he will do anything for those close to him and is very fond of his fans. “Shows can be tiring and take hours to complete. By the end of the show, you are completely exhausted. But that is not the case with Udit. Despite fatigue, Udit will meet his fans, click selfies with them and only leave when everyone is happy”, Deepa revealed to the audience. Being his female contemporary in the industry, Judge Alka Yagnik supported Deepa Narayan and added that, “Udit Ji will himself go to his fans and ask them if they want a selfie.”

With the most popular 90s music names like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu in the house, the talented little champs are ready to win over the audience’s hearts with heart-warming performances on 90s chartbusters. While Dhani and Radhika gave a spectacular duet performance as they sang Haye mera dil and Chori Chori Jab Nazrein, Madhav and Aryananda's duet performance to Akele Hain Toh Kya Gam Hai and Rahon Mein Unse Mulakat Hogayi will leave their viewers wanting for more. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of 90’s melodies and surprises for the viewers.