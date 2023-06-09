OMG! This is what Jiya Shankar had to say on doing Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry.

The stunning actress has appeared in several hit TV shows in her long career span.

After trying her hands at different kinds of roles, Jiya has made her debut in the country's most popular reality show.

She was seen as a contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and the fans were excited to see her on the show.

Her game was liked by the audience and she was seen as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

But unfortunately, she was eliminated, owing to fewer votes, just three days before the finale and her fans were left heartbroken.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on dealing with fights and arguments in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: I don't like to indulge in fights but if someone wants to mess with me, then I will show my real side

She was known for her friendship with Abhishek and on this show and she did confess her feelings for him. She said that she did like him. Fans named them #Abhiya, which keeps trending on social media.

The actress was also close to Elvish Yadav in the last two–three weeks and their friendship was also liked in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently while interacting with the media, she was asked if she was offered the show Bigg Boss Season 17 and would she do the show, to which the actress said that she wouldn’t do the show and that she didn’t get the offer and now she is done with the show.

Well, there is no doubt the fans would love to see Jiya in Bigg Boss Season 17 as she was a good player in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on showing a different side of hers in Bigg Boss OTT season 2: I am sure they have not seen the way I get angry, shares about her strategy, reveals feeling anxious before entering the house and much more