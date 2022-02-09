OMG! What made Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj and Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya fight on the sets of Anupamaa? Details inside

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever since the show began. The story and the cast is loved dearly by the audience.

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role of Anupamaa. The show has been running successfully for two years now.

The latest narrative has been about Kinjal giving birth to a baby girl. While everyone is being seen shedding happy tears, Rakhi Dave is upset about the fact that Toshu is not there on time for his child's birth. She is unable to trust that Toshu would make a good father.

On the other hand, we see Anuj is still recovering and being unable to do things is making him irritable. Anupamaa being the supportive wife, consoles Anuj and makes him feel better.

While there is a mix of all emotions on screen, off-screen it is all fun and happiness. The cast shares a great bond off-screen. They are always seen having a blast on set.

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj recently took to Instagram and shared a fun reel. Their bond on screen has been full of ups and downs wherein they keep fighting and patching up frequently. But off-screen, they have always shared great camaraderie. In the reel, they are seen acting to the latest trend wherein they are quarelling and it's damn funny!

Check out the reel here:

The cast never fails to keep the fans entertained on and off-screen. The fans always love and enjoy whatever the cast shares on their social media.

We can't wait to see what's more to come!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.