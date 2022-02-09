OMG! What made Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj and Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya fight on the sets of Anupamaa? Details inside

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya and Sudanshu Pandey aka Vanraj recently took to instagram and shared a fun reel. Off-screen, they have always shared great camaraderie. In the reel, they are seen acting to the latest trend and it's damn funny! 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 14:23
OMG! What made Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj and Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya fight on the sets of Anupamaa? Details inside

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever since the show began. The story and the cast is loved dearly by the audience. 

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role of Anupamaa. The show has been running successfully for two years now. 

The latest narrative has been about Kinjal giving birth to a baby girl. While everyone is being seen shedding happy tears, Rakhi Dave is upset about the fact that Toshu is not there on time for his child's birth. She is unable to trust that Toshu would make a good father. 

On the other hand, we see Anuj is still recovering and being unable to do things is making him irritable. Anupamaa being the supportive wife, consoles Anuj and makes him feel better. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Oh No! Anuj struggles to reach the diya to keep the flame from waning off, falls off his wheelchair

While there is a mix of all emotions on screen, off-screen it is all fun and happiness. The cast shares a great bond off-screen. They are always seen having a blast on set. 

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj recently took to Instagram and shared a fun reel. Their bond on screen has been full of ups and downs wherein they keep fighting and patching up frequently. But off-screen, they have always shared great camaraderie. In the reel, they are seen acting to the latest trend wherein they are quarelling and it's damn funny! 

Check out the reel here: 

The cast never fails to keep the fans entertained on and off-screen. The fans always love and enjoy whatever the cast shares on their social media. 

We can't wait to see what's more to come!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Sudanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Choti Anu BTS StarPlus vanraj kavya Instagram Reel trending TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 14:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Karan bags Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Rakhi Vijan bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame child actor 'Nirbhay Thakur' bags Sony Sab’s Dharm Yoddha Garud
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive and exciting update from the telly world. We at Tellychakkar...
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI: Ankur Bhatia, who wowed audiences with superb performances in Aarya and Aarya 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, will soon...
SUPER INTERESTING! Aryan and Yuvaan recreate their childhood picture by wearing the same dresses in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
AWW-DORABLE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets a special surprise returning home
MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni had become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video