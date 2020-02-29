OMG! What? MTV’s Ahahana, Piyush, and Arshiya’s love triangle?

MUMBAI: MTV India’s Spiltsvilla is one of the most controversial dating shows. It was earlier hosted by Nikhil Chinappa and currently by Ranvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. The most recent winners of the show are Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal. The most controversial participants in the Spiltsvilla house were Piyush, Ahana, and Arshiya.

Earlier in the show, Piyush, Ahana and Arshiya were extremely good friends. Initially Piyush and Arshiya were seen to be together in the show and showed that they shared immense chemistry. But Arshiya got evicted, and surprisingly Piyush and Ahana developed a bond.

It started slowly and steadily as their friendship carried a lot of weight. Their friendship is the major reason they became closer. Then, Arshiya made her entry and shattered everything

Now, we came across a throwback picture edited by a fan.

The picture is taken from Pati Patni Aur Woh where Piyush is Pati, Arshiya is Patni, and Ahana is Woh.

It will just make you laugh out loud.

Have a look below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar to know more