OMG! This is what Munawar Faruqui had to say about working with Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

Now he would be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be facing his fears and would be doing daredevil stunts.

In a recent interview, Munawar spoke about his wish on workin with Karan Kundraa the actor said “ I am a huge fan of the actor and would love to work with him someday. I am open to work with everyone until the script is good and tight and the audience would connect to it I am ready to do good work”

Well, it will be an interesting project to see Munawar and Karan in the project together.

