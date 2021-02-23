OMG! What! Sargun confirms that Preesha will be saying goodbye to Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful shows on television. The show is a spin-off of the serial Yeh Hai Mohabaatein. The serial went on air just a few months before the lockdown happened, and has become an audience favourite in such a short span of time.

The lead pair of Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi aka Preesha and Rudraksh is loved by the audience, and the chemistry that they share is unmissable.

Viewers love to watch the tiff between Pressha, Rudra, and Mahima, and these days, the storyline is quite interesting as Preesha will soon expose the fake Rudra.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because the star cast gets along with each other, and that comfort is seen on the screen in the actors' performances.

Recently, there was news doing the rounds that Sargun character Pressha would be dying in the show, though there wasn’t any confirmation about the same.

Now, we came across a video where Sargun reveals whether her character is going to end in the show.

In the video Sargun’s co-star Aishwarya asks her whether Preesha is dying in the serial, to which the actress replied saying that she is going to miss the entire cast and crew of the serial, especially Aishwarya, which means may the character is ending.

Well, fans have commented saying that the character cannot die and that this will be a plan of Preesha and Aahana in order to expose Mahima.

They have also said that there is no way Sargun is leaving this show and going because Rudra is incomplete without Preesha.

What do you think?

