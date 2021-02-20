OMG! When Shaheer Sheikh admitted to ragging Erica Fernandes on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

The show had a wonderful concept, and the liking of the audience was not limited to the show's story. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave viewers one of the most loved and beautiful on-screen pairs of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, who played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively.

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop, and now both the actors are busy with their new shows.

But for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans, Sona and Dev will always be their ideal couple.

The duo has a massive fan following, and have many fan clubs to their name. Their followers shower a lot of love on them.

Now, we came across a throwback video where Shaheer revealed that a little ragging had happened with Erica as this was her debut show.

In the video, Shaheer is seen revealing that although the shoot hadn’t begun, a bit if ragging had. He also said that Erica is very experienced in her work as she has done eight movies down South.

When Erica was asked whether she is ready for her leg being pulled, she said that she is all set, to which Shaheer said that a little of it has already begin.

Well, the fans have commented saying that they miss watching this pair together and they believe that no one can create chemistry the way Dev and Sonakshi did in this serial.

On the work front, Erica was last seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, whereas Shaheer played Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

