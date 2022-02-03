OMG! Will Simar Oswal take place of Geetanjali Devi in Sasural Simar Ka 2

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 the Colors show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions is ruling the hearts of the audiences with its intriguing storyline. It stars Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma and Sumit Bhardwaj in lead roles.

Also read: OMG! BhagyaLakshmi: The Other Woman in Rishi's Life and No, it's not Malishka! Read to Find out Details!

In the video we see Radhika Muthukumar who plays the character of as Simar Narayan Oswal and Jayati Bhatia who plays the character of Geetanjali Devi. They both are seen doing a dasing reel together. And fans are very much surprised to see the chemistry of mother in law and daughter in law chemistry. Take a look at this video.

Check out the video:

Fans are loving their bond and are hoping that things get better for them in the show. Furthermore, they are very eager to see what is going to happen in the next track. Will Gitanjali Devi ever accept Simar?

Also read: What! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat doesn't miss Sai anymore; this is the reason

In the current track we see, Simar played by Radhika Muthukumar impresses Gitanjali Devi by completing the Makar Sankranti cooking task very well. Simar got her first taste of success when she was presented the pearl-studded necklace by Gitanjali Devi. However, she refused to take it and requested Gitanjali Devi to get back the servants whom she had removed. Simar and Aarav will personally go to the servants’ places and will call them back for work. How will Gitanjali Devi react now?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com