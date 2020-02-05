News

OMG! WWE champion John Cena extends his support to Bigg Boss contestant Asim

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

 The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Now for the first time in history an international star from the world of wrestling as supported a Bigg Boss contestant and he is none other than WWE champion John Cena.

Well, Cena took to his social media account and shared Asim’s photo and showed his support to the young lad who is battling to be the finalist of the show.

We are sure now all Asim fans have a reason to celebrate and this is a huge achievement for the young contestant. 

Check out the post below : 

 

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, John Cena, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

FitZup announces the launch of "Alpha Fit...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here