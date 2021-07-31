OMG! Yagya Bhasin aka Saransh of Yeh Hai Chahatein SPEAKS UP on why he got REPLACED from the show

MUMBAI: There was a lot of speculation doing the rounds that Yagya Bhasin is being replaced and Ali Dhuru is set to enter the show after the plot of Saaransh going missing from the family.

ALSO READ: MUST-READ: Yagya Bhasin aka Saransh’s ABSENCE is being presented to create an element of MYSTERY; BIGGEST TWIST in the making in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein?

As we earlier updated you that, Ali Dhuru will be entering the show in a girl's get up and it will be later discovered that he is a boy

Team Tellychakkar exclusively connected through Yagya Bhasin to know why he got replaced and how does he feel about it.

The child actor said, '' When I joined Yeh Hai Chahatain..I was very very young..like a babyface..now after all these years..I have grown up..and that shows on screen.. so i think its very practical reason...and I am taking it positively. ''

Well said Yagya!

For more updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com