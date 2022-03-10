OMG! Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi in LOVE?

Sometimes such videos definitely raise several eyebrows as fans are always keen to know everything about their favourite actor's personal life.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 12:20
OMG! Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi in LOVE?

MUMBAI :Karishma Sawant is currently seen as Aarohi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actress has become a household name for her character in this long-running show. 

The viewers are in love with Karishma's stellar performance. 

Also, her on-screen camaraderie with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is well-appreciated by the fans. 

Rajan Shahi has given big breaks to several new actors through his shows, Karishma being one of them. 

Karishma's fan following is rapidly increasing, thanks to her amazing screen presence. 

ALSO READ:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara finds the divorce papers; confronts Abhimanyu

The actress never fails to share some amazing posts on her social media leaving her fans delighted. 

And now, Karishma's latest post is just too beautiful. 

The actress oozes beauty with her stellar expressions. 

Well, the video hints at Karishma being in love. 

Take a look:

Sometimes such videos definitely raise several eyebrows as fans are always keen to know everything about their favourite actor's personal life. 

Well, if Karishma is in love, we would definitely want to know who is her prince charming. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – OMG! Abhimanyu Gives Kunal A Tight Punch

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopda Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai Nisha Nagpal Neeraj Goswami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 12:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Bhavani creates a scene in the house, Pakhi questioned about Sai’s second marriage
MUMBAI : Star Plus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is coming up with exciting twists in the story as Sai has finally...
Must Read! “500 crore ka Cartoon bana diya” Netizens trolls Adipurush teaser and expresses big disappointment
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon titled Adipurush has been the talk of the town ever since it was...
Sexy! Mastram actress Kenisha Awasthi is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Kenisha Awasthi has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing contribution. We have seen and...
WHOA! Rupali Ganguly reveals the toughest part about shooting for Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
What! Amitabh Bachchan announces a ‘special price’ for his upcoming film ‘Goodbye’
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan can even today give the young actors a run for their money. The veteran...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'