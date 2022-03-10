OMG! Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi in LOVE?

MUMBAI :Karishma Sawant is currently seen as Aarohi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress has become a household name for her character in this long-running show.

The viewers are in love with Karishma's stellar performance.

Also, her on-screen camaraderie with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is well-appreciated by the fans.

Rajan Shahi has given big breaks to several new actors through his shows, Karishma being one of them.

Karishma's fan following is rapidly increasing, thanks to her amazing screen presence.

The actress never fails to share some amazing posts on her social media leaving her fans delighted.

And now, Karishma's latest post is just too beautiful.

The actress oozes beauty with her stellar expressions.

Well, the video hints at Karishma being in love.

Take a look:

Sometimes such videos definitely raise several eyebrows as fans are always keen to know everything about their favourite actor's personal life.

Well, if Karishma is in love, we would definitely want to know who is her prince charming.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

