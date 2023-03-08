OMG! ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’ leading lady Rhea Sharma has been absent from the limelight and here’s why fans are worried!

Rhea Sharma made quite the buzz when she starred opposite television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh but since the show ended, Rhea is not really active anymore and hasn’t worked on any shows since then.
RHEA SHARMA

MUMBAI:  ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key’ is still considered as a successful spin-off, of the show’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai’ even though it ended and the original is still running successfully.

The fans of the show however miss Rhea and Shaheer’s chemistry alot and they are looking forward to when the duo would reunite on screen again.

But Rhea Sharma, who starred as the leading lady in the popular show has been MIA from the screens for a while.

Rhea Sharma made her debiut in TV in 2014, and After doing a small cameo in Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Rhea bagged several hit shows like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. Currently, she is seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Rhea took a break from TV after Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke went off the air and she was waiting for the right project to come along, the last time we spoke to her. 

But at least Rhea was active on social media for a long time, until this February. Since this February, Rhea has almost disappeared from the limelight and social media, while her account still exists, she has not updated anything on there.

Her last post was from her trip to Prague, and since then there have been no new updates. Check it out here:

 

 

Fans of the actress definitely miss seeing her onscreen and her social media updates.

This has caused worry amongst her fans and followers, and they just hoping that Rhea soon gives them an update on what she has been up to.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

