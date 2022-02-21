OMG: You’ll be SURPRISED to find out how 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' actor Vikram Singh Chauhan earned his initial SALARY of Rs. 15,000!

MUMBAI: 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' actor Vikram Singh Chauhan is excited about the release of his first music video, 'Deewane Do.' Vikram is also awaiting the release of his web movie with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

Recently, Vikram, spoke about his professional life, reality shows, how he started his journey in showbiz and wife, Sneha Shukla.

He said, “My wife is not open to facing the cameras and that's the first agreement we had where she told me, 'I wouldn't want to face camera, get into interviews or do any reality shows. So, you have to say no to it and don't force me for that.' It's her choice and I am happy with whatever choices she makes.”

Shedding light on his professional front, Vikram shared, “My journey was a roller-coaster ride. I was working in a company with a salary of Rs 15,000 in hand, which is nothing in Mumbai. Then my salary increased to Rs 30,000 but during weekends, I started giving auditions and things fell in place. I got a few ad shoots, then TV came, web also came. It's an on-going process.

I really believe in this fact now that dots do connect. If you keep pursuing your dream, if you keep working hard towards it, sooner or later, when you look back, you'll be happy that the risks you took were all worth it.”

Way to go Vikram!

CREDIT: TOI