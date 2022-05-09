Omg! YRKKH- Move aside #AbhiRa Akshara has a new favorite! Find out who!

MUMBAI: In addition to being one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has won the hearts of fans thanks to Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla), Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka). 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

The story of Akshara and Abhimanyu has seen many ups and down, they had to fight the world to come together only to be torn apart. The show has taken a leap and this leap will focus on their lives after being apart.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life will witness many changes as they will be separated post-leap.

The makers have transformed their characters into a very different mode, this new change in their lifes will focus on the regret and the differences and this would be the major highlight of the show.

Meanwhile, a leap also promises a lieu of new charcters and storylines, as reported before actress Navika Kotia of ‘English Vinglish’ fame has entered the show in the role of Maya. And if reports are to be believed, she is going to play a gray character and might become a hurdle for #AbhiRa in the future.

And it looks like the process has already started, she just might have become our dear Akshu’s favourite replacing Abhimanyu. Well, we are just kidding actually Navika and Pranali seem to be hitting it off really well. Pranali took to instagram to share a sweet story with Navika. Take a look: