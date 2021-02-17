OMG! Zain Imam gets BASHED and the reason is HILARIOUS

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is the hottest actor in the Telly world. The handsome hunk who rose to fame with Zee TV's show Tashan-E-Ishq has become a hot favourite among the fans.

He has a huge social media following, all thanks to his dashing looks which can make anyone go weak in the knees.

The actor is extremely active on social media and keeps posting all the latest updates from his personal and professional life on a regular basis.

Zain is quite a pro when it comes to making lip-sync videos. The actor's recent one was extremely hilarious.

We can see Zain along with popular actress Gulfam Hussain and their camaraderie is just too amazing.

The viewers can also see a fun side of Zain and we are simply loving it.

Take a look:

Well, Zain definitely got a bashing from Gulfam but it was such a delight to see this amazing video.

