Omkar Kapoor enters Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ as a prospective suitor for Pallavi

MUMBAI: Mumbai, 28th December 2023: Sony SAB’s latest family drama ‘Aangan - Aapno Kaa’ narrates the heartwarming tale of an unwavering bond between a daughter and her father. With its relatable story of Pallavi Sharma (Ayushi Khurana) who is unwilling to compromise her love and responsibility towards her father Jaidev (Mahesh Thakur), the show tugs at the audience’s heartstrings. While Pallavi has made a decision, it is her father who wishes to see his daughter married. In upcoming episodes, viewers will see that Jaidev’s attempts to convince Pallavi to go in vain. Pallavi says she will only agree to get married if her partner is willing to be a part of her family.

At this juncture, a new entrant promises to ruffle some feathers in the Sharma family. Actor Omkar Kapoor will soon be entering ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ as Dr Siddhant. A compassionate and loving doctor, Siddhant has lost both his parents but continues to face life with resilience. He is a family man, who admires Pallavi’s wish for a partner who cares for her family. Will Siddhant turn out to be the groom that the Sharma family wants?

Omkar Kapoor, who will be essaying the character of Siddhant, said, “I am happy to be a part of the show that questions the norm of why should a girl stop treating her family as priority post marriage. The show brings out an important topic of conversation. Talking about my role, I play a resilient and compassionate doctor who has all the qualifications that Pallavi’s character is looking for in a groom. It will be interesting to see if Pallavi and Siddhant agree on this match or not.”

Tune in to watch Aangan Aapno Kaa only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM