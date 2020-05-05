One should learn to RESPECT their work from Siddharth Nigam: Shweta Khanduri

MUMBAI: Shweta Khanduri played the character of evil sorceress Aleeza in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. TellyChakkar.com got in touch to know more about her experience shooting for the show. Shweta said, “Initially, I was a bit sceptical about doing the project because I haven’t done any negative characters and that’s what made me apprehensive. Although, the way Aleeza was written intrigued me to take up the role”.

Talking about her co-actors, Shweta said, “I was quite nervous on the first day shoot. Majorly, I had scenes with Zafar (Aamir Dalvi) and Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam). It was an excellent experience shooting with Aamir. He holds more experience than me and it was great working with him”.

Siddharth was a surprise packet for Shweta. She said, “Siddharth was totally a surprise package. At such a tender age, wherein actors may tend to take things for granted, Siddharth is one dedicated actor. More than dedication, I believe he respects his work a lot. One should learn the same from him. He is so focused, dedicated and respectful towards his work that it’s sort of unbelievable. Also, he treats his co-actors with respect. It is very heart warming to know someone so grounded yet popular and talented”.

