Online Tuitions Take A Toll On Bhide

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, viewers will see how gradually Bhide is getting stressed out with the entire online tutoring system. The lockdown has made it a necessity that he tutors his students online but Bhide is having a difficult time managing them online. A stickler for discipline, not having students physically in front of him has made it difficult for him to retain their attention while in class. Without their teacher immediately around, students too are slacking and are not being attentive. He has tried every trick under the sleeve to make students be attentive but slowly and steadily he has begun to realize that he is losing grip over his students.

This change has begun to stress Bhide quite visibly and Madhavi too has begun to notice her husband’s impatience. On her part, she tries to pacify Bhide but she too realizes that the online tuitions have taken a toll on him. Bhide has been spending at least half an hour in an hour’s class demanding discipline from his students and the remaining time is just not enough to teach all that he has scheduled for. Bhide has tried both the carrot and the stick but nothing seems to be working. More than anything, Bhide is concerned about his students’ academics and is worried about them not performing well in exams because of this.

With this in mind, and wanting that any of his students to suffer in their studies, Bhide decides to quit teaching. He expresses his dilemma to both Madhavi and then later to his friends in Gokuldhaam Society. Of course, everyone feels that Bhide has said something like this in the spur of the moment but little do they know how serious he is about acting on his decision.

Will Bhide really stop teaching? All his life, he has been a teacher and if not teaching, what will he do? Or will he find a way to skirt around the challenges and continue to teach online? It’s Gokuldhaam Society and we all know that Gokuldhaamwasis are known to find a solution to any and every problem that comes their way. Bhide too will tide over these tough times but how he will do it, remains to be seen. To find out what happens next, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

